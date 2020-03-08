Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM
LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA
View Map

Blaine J. Walters


1954 - 2020
Blaine J. Walters Obituary
Blaine J. Walters, 65, of Hillsdale, formerly of Pleasant Unity, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at AristaCare Hillsdale Park in Indiana County. He was born May 22, 1954, in Latrobe, a son of the late Harry J. and Mary A. (Fannell) Walters. He was a graduate of Latrobe High School and also had studied at the University of Pittsburgh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, April Claiborne. He is survived by his sister, Linda J. Claiborne and husband, John, of Ligonier; a great-niece, Natalie Claiborne; and several cousins. Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, at which time a service will be held. Private interment will be in Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650 or to . www.bachafh.com
