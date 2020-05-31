Blaine N. Orndoff Jr., 91, of Plum, passed away in his home Thursday, May 28, 2020. Although Blaine fought cancer for 20 years, he did not let it defeat him. He always fought hard and stayed strong. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joan Leighty Orndoff; two sons, David Blaine, of Plum, and Jeffrey Alan (Mary), of Kansas City, Mo.; four grandchildren, Andrew (Maddie), Emily (Joseph) Orndoff Waldenmeyer, Patrick and Michael; one great-grandson, Uli Waldenmeyer; and one brother, Carl (Joann). Blaine is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; as well as extended family and friends. Blaine served in the Army in the Korean War and he was employed by Bell Atlantic for 40 years. He loved to travel and took many trips and cruises with his wife. Blaine enjoyed all sports, with a special love for the Pirates. He loved his family and always put them first. His family will miss his bright smile, cheerful personality and positive attitude. Until we see each other again, we will keep the love we have for him in our hearts. At Blaine's request, there will be no public viewing. Interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Professional services are by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.