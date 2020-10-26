1/
Blair McCormick
1932 - 2020
Blair "Cork" McCormick, 88, a lifelong resident of Shady Plain, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Born May 27, 1932, in Apollo, he was the son of Charles L. and Ethel (Howell) McCormick. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He also enjoyed golf, bowling, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He was a modest man who appreciated the simple things in life; he was a kind and gentle soul, and a friend to anyone he met. Blair was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be missed by so many. He retired in 1989 after 38 years with Peoples Natural Gas Co., served in the Army as an MP during the Korean War, was a lifetime member of the Apollo-Spring Church Sportsman's Club, and a member of Apollo Elks BPOE 386. Blair is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Mary (Buchholz) McCormick; sons, Michael (Rebecca), Brian (Christine), and Gary (Michelle McMahon) McCormick; daughters Patricia Niels, and Kathy (Bob Hoose) Geiger; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria (Emerson) Townsend; brother-in-law, William Buchholz; and extended family and friends. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in the funeral home, with Pastor Philip Ramstad officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Church Lutheran Cemetery, Spring Church. Due to state mandates regarding covid-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 20 percent of funeral home capacity at a time. Please wear your mask, and observe social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Apollo-Spring Church Sportsman's Club, RR3, Apollo, PA 15613. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 26, 2020.
