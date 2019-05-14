Home

Blaise Forish Obituary
Blaise Forish, 77, of Unity Township, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Nov. 12, 1941, in Latrobe, a son of the late John G. "Jack" and Evelyn (Skapura) Forish. He was an Air Force veteran, and prior to retirement he worked for Peoples Natural Gas Company. Blaise was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite, liked to hunt and fish and was a handyman for many people. He is survived by his wife, Lucille M. (Minoski) Forish; three daughters, Lorrie Hudimac and husband, Dr. Scott, Donna Werner and husband, Rob, and Dr. Lou Ann Forish and husband, Jason Lux, all of Latrobe; a grandson, Blaise Werner; his sister, Carol Teacher and husband, Charles, of Greensburg; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Prayers will begin at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1 p.m. in St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite, with the Rev. Daniel L. Blout as celebrant. Military honors will be accorded by VFW Post 33 Honor Guard after Mass.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 14, 2019
