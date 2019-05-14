Blaise Forish, 77, of Unity Township, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Nov. 12, 1941, in Latrobe, a son of the late John G. "Jack" and Evelyn (Skapura) Forish. He was an Air Force veteran, and prior to retirement he worked for Peoples Natural Gas Company. Blaise was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite, liked to hunt and fish and was a handyman for many people. He is survived by his wife, Lucille M. (Minoski) Forish; three daughters, Lorrie Hudimac and husband, Dr. Scott, Donna Werner and husband, Rob, and Dr. Lou Ann Forish and husband, Jason Lux, all of Latrobe; a grandson, Blaise Werner; his sister, Carol Teacher and husband, Charles, of Greensburg; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Prayers will begin at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1 p.m. in St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite, with the Rev. Daniel L. Blout as celebrant. Military honors will be accorded by VFW Post 33 Honor Guard after Mass.

