Blakely Deakins, of East Oakmont, passed away suddenly Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, a week after his 89th birthday, with his son and daughter by his side. Blakely was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou (March 1979); and second wife, Joanne (December 2015). He is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Elaine) Deakins; daughter, Mary Lee (Chuck) Wetmore; and his two grandsons who he adored, Derek Deakins and Mark Wetmore. He is also survived by Joanne's children, Chuck (Lynn) Law, Bob (Paige) Law, and Kathy (Roger) Danovich; and grandchildren, Chris (Jamie) McKnight, Scott (Danielle) McKnight, and Katie McKnight; and three great-grandchildren. He retired in 1989 from Westinghouse in Cheswick and was a 50-year member of the Oakmont Elks Lodge 1668, and also a 60-year member of Verona Lodge 548. Blake was an avid gardener and Pittsburgh sports fan. He also enjoyed golfing and volunteered at several US Opens. Blakely will be especially remembered for his outgoing personality. He was a friend to all he met. Friends and relatives will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Masonic services will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in the funeral home. Masks and social distancing required, no more than 25 people in the funeral home at a time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Pittsburgh Food Bank.