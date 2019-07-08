Blanche A. Metzgar (Jobe), 79, of Mamont, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was born at home on May 9, 1940, in Delmont, to the late Thomas and Helen (Branthoover) Jobe. Blanche is survived by her beloved spouse of 55 years, George; two daughters, Dr. Monique M. (husband, Rob) Canonico, Maj., US Army Medical Corps (Vet.) of Kailua, Hawaii and Lt. Col. Mared G. Metzgar, US Air Force Nurse Corps (Ret.) of Puyallup, Washington; four grandchildren, Mason and Andrew Canonico, and Victor and Douglas Beling; one brother, Donald R. (Cathy) Jobe, of Mamont; one nephew, Nathan (wife, Nikki) Jobe; and one niece, Missy (husband, Dave) Holm. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Lester "T.J." Jobe. Blanche attended Greensburg High School and was active in the National Forensic League and had a leading role in the Masque Club school play. She was then accepted to Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, and became a registered nurse. She graduated Friday, Sept. 1, 1961, and began her nursing career at 7 a.m. the following day. In 1962, Blanche started a 35-year federal career, her first position being at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Md. While her husband, George, was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California, she worked as a government RN at the naval hospital on base. George and Blanche then returned to Washington Township (Mamont), built a home on the farm, and then raised their two children. She continued working at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Oakland for many years, mainly as a surgical floor nurse. Blanche was a member of the Murrysville Nurses Club and a lifelong member of the Delmont Presbyterian Church. Entertaining and gardening were two of her favorite pastimes, and she will be missed by many.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Delmont Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Caroline Vickery presiding. Arrangements are by the BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Delmont Presbyterian Church, 101 Church St., Delmont, PA 15626. Online condolences may be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 8 to July 14, 2019