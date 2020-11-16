Blanche Mae Blissman, 94, of North Versailles, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Russell and Blanche (Graff) Short. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of more than 56 years, George C. Blissman Jr. She is survived by her four sons, George C. Blissman III (Cindy Corder), Bruce W. Blissman, Rodger J. Blissman and Gregory C. Blissman. She was a member of Linway United Presbyterian Church. Blanche graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and was a teacher prior to starting a family. All services were private. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
