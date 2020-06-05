Blanche M. (Badzilowski) Kovac, 93, of Natrona Heights, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights, surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 30, 1927, in Natrona, to the late Stanislaw and Kasmira (Macelak) Badzilowski. Blanche was a 1945 graduate of Har-Brack High School. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Parish in Natrona Heights and a former member of the American Legion Post 48 Auxiliary and V.F.W. Post 894 Auxiliary. Blanche enjoyed reading, sewing, playing bingo and her trips to the casino. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Walter Kovac; children, Mary Ann (Rev. Daniel) Wright, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Larry Samay, of Johnstown; grandchildren, Kelley (Matthew) Kramer, Daniel (Stephanie) Wright, Isaac Samay, Renee Samay and Luke Samay; and by her great-grandchildren, Ava, Joshua, Page and Owen. In addition to her parents, Blanche was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank and Zigmund Badzilowski; and by her sisters, Helen Berasi and Mary Wanda Guenther. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Mt. Airy Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Aaron Kriss. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Blanche may be made to St. Joseph Parish, 1526 Union Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065, or to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 5, 2020.