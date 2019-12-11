|
|
Blanche Patricia O'Donnell died peacefully Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, when she rejoined the love of her life and husband of 40 years, the late Walter W. "Buddy" O'Donnell. Pat, as her friends knew her, was born in 1928 to the late Jim and Betty Donovan, in Perry, N.Y. The elder sister of the late Betty Aris, she grew up in Detroit, Mich. There she and Buddy married in 1950, before settling in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Together, they lovingly raised seven children. Throughout her full life, Pat's generosity was unbound, her selflessness second nature. She was known for her beautiful gardens; delicious, comforting food; and an abiding love of books (and proper grammar). Pat volunteered at the Irwin Library; drove a school bus for Gongaware Bus Lines; and retired from JC Penney, Greengate Mall. She was skilled with a needle and thread, sewing numerous outfits for herself and her children and grandchildren. In addition to her husband, parents, and sister, Pat was preceded in death by her daughter, Heidi, and Heidi's husband, Charles, as well as a niece, Donna Woods. She is survived by her children, Timothy(Cindy) of Hempfield Township, Holly (Tom) Murray, of Somerset, Mass., Kevin (Annette), of New Stanton, Richard (Tweety), of Oakley, Calif., Erin (Dave) Brackel, of Brownstown, Mich., and Kerry (Cathy), of North Huntingdon; 18 grandchildren who still drive like their Granny is sitting next to them; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Ann Sharon O'Donnell, of Pittsburgh; and many nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue. Parting prayers will be held at 8:40 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Our Lady's Haven in Fairhaven C/O The Pastoral Ministry of Sister Eileen Fitzpatrick, RSM Our Lady's Haven, 21 Center St., Fairhaven, MA 02719, or Beacon Hospice, at 182 N. Main St., Fall River, MA 02720, whose staff gave grace and kindness to Pat in her final years. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
