Blanche S. Vanselow
1945 - 2020
Blanche S. Vanselow, 74, of Greensburg, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 29, 1945, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Walter and Blanche (Elder) Wissinger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter and Glenn Wissinger; her sister, Jessie Stark; and her brother-in-law, William Hepner. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, William H. Vanselow; three children, Michael W. Vanselow and wife Cheryl, of Houston, Pa., Lisa A. Vanselow and companion, Richard LoPinto, of Greensburg, and William W. Vanselow and companion, Lisa Layton, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Sarah and Megan Vanselow, and Nico and Dominic LoPinto; her brother, Willis "Bud" Wissinger and wife Maryann, of New Galilee; her sister, Dolores Hepner, of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Westmoreland County Memorial Park Mausoleum, 150 East Side Drive, Greensburg, with Blanche's nephew, Pastor Robert Wissinger, officiating. Everyone please go directly to the cemetery. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park Mausoleum. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 7, 2020.
