Blane A. "Toad" Eutsey, 66, of Laurelville, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. He was born Nov. 17, 1952, in Connellsville, a son of the late Wade A. and Edna (Ulery) Eutsey. Prior to retirement, he worked at J.J. Sosko Trucking, and previously for Holland Enterprises. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Robert Eutsey; and a sister, Linda Pritts. He is survived by three children, Crysta Hixson and husband, Bob, of Blairsville, Brett T. Eutsey and wife, Samantha, of Unity Township, and Devin W. Eutsey, of Swissvale; three grandchildren, Alyssa Hixson, and Brett and Dominic Eutsey; a brother, Duane Eutsey, of Scottdale; two sisters, Patricia Eutsey, of Greensburg, and Shelly Devault, of Fairmont, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements by LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 1, 2019