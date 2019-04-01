Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Resources
More Obituaries for Blane Eutsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blane A. Eutsey


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Blane A. Eutsey Obituary
Blane A. "Toad" Eutsey, 66, of Laurelville, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. He was born Nov. 17, 1952, in Connellsville, a son of the late Wade A. and Edna (Ulery) Eutsey. Prior to retirement, he worked at J.J. Sosko Trucking, and previously for Holland Enterprises. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Robert Eutsey; and a sister, Linda Pritts. He is survived by three children, Crysta Hixson and husband, Bob, of Blairsville, Brett T. Eutsey and wife, Samantha, of Unity Township, and Devin W. Eutsey, of Swissvale; three grandchildren, Alyssa Hixson, and Brett and Dominic Eutsey; a brother, Duane Eutsey, of Scottdale; two sisters, Patricia Eutsey, of Greensburg, and Shelly Devault, of Fairmont, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements by LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now