Bob Kolesha, 82, of Newport News, Va. and Northern Suffolk, Va., departed this world Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, due to cardiac complications. Bob was a devoted husband to Suzanne Spell Kolesha, of Hampton, whom he met when she was a senior in high school and married shortly thereafter. Bob arrived in Newport News at the age of 18 to attend the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School. He retired from NNS after 37 years to become successful in real estate for the next 20-plus years. He fulfilled his life and his family's with many outdoor interests. He was an active member of the National Ski Patrol for many years and skied all over Europe and the USA. He was an avid tennis player and golfer and enjoyed teaching his family to become avid in all these interests. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; son, Kurt A. Kolesha and his wife, Kimberly, of Charleston, S.C.; son, Mark V. Kolesha, of Virginia Beach, Va.; three grandchildren, Noah, Caroline and Logan Kolesha, of Charleston, S.C.; brother, Frank V. Kolesha, of Herminie; along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at STURTEVANT FUNERAL HOME, 2690 Bridge Road, Route 17, N. Suffolk, VA 23435, and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, with a reception immediately following. Condolences are online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
.