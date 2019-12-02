Home

Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Bonita L. Hall


1941 - 05
Bonita L. Hall Obituary
Bonita L. "Boni" Hall, 78, of Jeannette, died Friday, Nov. 29. 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born May 11, 1941, in Roscoe, a daughter of the late Viola Drury Jones and Ross J. Jones. Prior to retirement, she was a cashier at Rite Aid. She was a member of Charter Oak Methodist Church, Jeannette, United Methodist Women, Monday Night Bible Study and was an avid reader. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel J. Hall Sr.; grandson, Zack Hall; stepson, Robert J. Hall; and siblings, Terrance, Gary and Carolyn Roberts and Danny Jones. She is survived by three children, Daniel J. Hall and his wife, Susan, of Maryland, Corey A. Hall and his wife, Lori, of Jeannette. and Christy McHugh and her husband, JP, of North Huntingdon; seven grandchildren; a sister, Rosalyn Miller and her husband, Melvin "Chuck," of Jeannette; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until time of service at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Interment will be private.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
