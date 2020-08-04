Bonita L. "Bonnie" Long, 75, of Greensburg, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 12, 1944, in Greensburg, a daughter of John Oliver Manning, of Greensburg, and the late Mary Evelyn (Sowash) Manning. She was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by two sisters Cheryl Stauffer and Karen Steiner. In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband of 51 years, Thomas J. Long; her son, T.J. Long and wife, Jennifer, of Greensburg; her daughter, Mary Anne King and husband, James, of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Ashley (Aaron) Bell, Katie, Aly, Dylan, and Lexi; her great-granddaughter, Scarlett; three brothers, Terry Manning and wife, Jan, of Texas, Kevin Manning, of California, and Robert Manning and wife, Lisa, of Arizona; and her sister, Linda Manning, of Arizona. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Paul Parish, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. www.bachafh.com
.