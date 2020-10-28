Bonnie Anne (Byers) McCormick, 73, of Stahlstown, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Peter J. McCormick; loving mother of Heather (Bogdan) Pasat; cherished grandmother of Katerina and Victoria; sister of John "Jack" Byers, Michael Byers and the late Patrick "Frog" Byers; and also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bonnie enjoyed the arts especially music, poetry and dancing; and enjoyed trivia, motorcycles and craft beer school. Services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to the SNYDER-GREEN FUNERAL HOME, 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, 724-238-2611.



