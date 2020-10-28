1/
Bonnie A. McCormick
Bonnie Anne (Byers) McCormick, 73, of Stahlstown, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Peter J. McCormick; loving mother of Heather (Bogdan) Pasat; cherished grandmother of Katerina and Victoria; sister of John "Jack" Byers, Michael Byers and the late Patrick "Frog" Byers; and also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bonnie enjoyed the arts especially music, poetry and dancing; and enjoyed trivia, motorcycles and craft beer school. Services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to the SNYDER-GREEN FUNERAL HOME, 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, 724-238-2611.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
