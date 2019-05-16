Bonnie C. Dickson, 71, of Youngsville, Pa., passed away peacefully Thursday, May 9, 2019, at her residence. She was born April 26, 1948, in Williamsport, Pa., a daughter to the late Horace and Jane (Moon) Edgar. Bonnie graduated from Loyalsock High School in Williamsport, and then from JCC as a registered nurse. She worked at the Warren General as a registered nurse for 30 years. At one point, she was nominated for the Florence Nightingale Award. She also belonged to the flower club, ECW, and the PASNAP. Bonnie enjoyed horseback riding, hiking, bird watching, traveling, her dogs and cats, gardening, history, genealogy and enjoying good coffee (or wine) with her friends and family on the deck. The family would like to thank all of Bonnie's caregivers and the many folks that brought food and cards. Bonnie is survived by her husband, David Dickson, whom she married in December of 1968; a son, Jim Dickson and his wife, Laurie, of Russell, Pa.; a sister, Dolly Hall and her husband, Steve, of Montoursville, Pa.; many nieces and nephews; and a loving extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dwight Edgar.

A funeral service was held on Monday at NELSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 314 N. Main St. in Youngsville. Burial was in Youngsville Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial donations may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923, or to the Anna Shelter, 1555 E.10th St., Erie, PA 16511. Condolences to the family may be made at www.nelsonfuneralhome.net.