Bonnie Darlene Kunkle, 76, of Herminie No. 2, went to be with the lord Tuesday, April 28, 2020, when she passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 14, 1943, in Wendel, and was a daughter of the late Russell and Mary (Rosensteel) Mellinger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas B. Kunkle; daughter-in-law, Stacy Kunkle; two brothers, Howard and Arthur Mellinger; and two sisters, Ethel Kaufmann and Naomi Clutter. Prior to retiring, Darlene was a CNA, having worked for Briarcliff in North Huntingdon for many years. Darlene loved watching cooking shows. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, they were her pride and joy. Darlene is survived by her three sons, Brian and his wife, Stephanie Mihalko-Kunkle, of Lowber, Kevin Kunkle and BJ Knukle, both of Herminie No. 2; four grandchildren, Logan Kunkle, Lindsay Mihalko-Altman, Elysha (Zachary) Brown and Cody (Stephanie) Kunkle; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh and Mason; a sister, Hazel Proctor, of Irwin; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews who loved her dearly. Darlene will be dearly missed by her family, friends and special neighbors. The family would like to thank Three Rivers Hospice for all their compassionate care. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services were private. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 1, 2020.