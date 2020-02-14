|
|
Bonnie Davies, 75, of Philadelphia, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Her given name was Frances Pinkney Roberts Davies. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John K. Roberts, of Scaife Road, and cousin to E. Hayes Gott. Bonnie grew up in Sewickley, and graduated from Wellesley College in 1966. Her career was in publishing, although her favorite and full-time job for most of her life was homemaker and mother. Bonnie volunteered at Friends Select School for many years, and she was an avid city dweller, living in the Rittenhouse Square area of Philadelphia for more than 50 years. When she wasn't in Philadelphia, she was often visiting friends around the country or her horse farm in Maryland, a long-ago purchase made by her grandparents, also Sewickley residents, Mr. and Mrs. J. Estep Gott. Bonnie was a loving mother to three children, Step, Francie and Alex; and a doting grandmother to six grandchildren, Annie, Leena, Charlie, James, Margaret and Holland. All friends are invited to a funeral service at noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Christ Church, 20 N. American St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, 215-922-1695, https://www.christchurchphila.org/. In lieu of flowers, Bonnie's family asks that you contribute to the Philadelphia Orchestra.