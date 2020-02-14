Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christ Church
20 N American St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Christ Church
20 N. American St.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Davies

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Davies Obituary
Bonnie Davies, 75, of Philadelphia, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Her given name was Frances Pinkney Roberts Davies. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John K. Roberts, of Scaife Road, and cousin to E. Hayes Gott. Bonnie grew up in Sewickley, and graduated from Wellesley College in 1966. Her career was in publishing, although her favorite and full-time job for most of her life was homemaker and mother. Bonnie volunteered at Friends Select School for many years, and she was an avid city dweller, living in the Rittenhouse Square area of Philadelphia for more than 50 years. When she wasn't in Philadelphia, she was often visiting friends around the country or her horse farm in Maryland, a long-ago purchase made by her grandparents, also Sewickley residents, Mr. and Mrs. J. Estep Gott. Bonnie was a loving mother to three children, Step, Francie and Alex; and a doting grandmother to six grandchildren, Annie, Leena, Charlie, James, Margaret and Holland. All friends are invited to a funeral service at noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Christ Church, 20 N. American St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, 215-922-1695, https://www.christchurchphila.org/. In lieu of flowers, Bonnie's family asks that you contribute to the Philadelphia Orchestra.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -