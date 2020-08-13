1/1
Bonnie E. Brown
1928 - 2020-08-10
Bonnie E. Brown, 92, of New Kensington, beloved wife of Bennie Brown Jr., passed away peacefully at home Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. She was born March 9, 1928, in Tarentum, to the late Walter and Mabel Stewart. She is survived by her loving husband, Bennie; and sons, Charles (Alma) Merriwether, William Merriwether, Keith (Vicky) Brown, and Ken (Sharon) Brown; sister, Diane Fortson; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Homer Stewart, Phyllis Boyd, Fairy Goldsmith, Barry Stewart, Darlene Teichman, and Esther King. Bonnie and Ben are members of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses of New Kensington. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., New Kensington was entrusted with the arrangements. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to The National Aviary.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
7243351234
