Bonnie L. Aaron, 77, of Latrobe, formerly of Greensburg, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at The Grove, Latrobe. She was born March 24, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Lloyd E. Blackson and Maxine Howell Blackson. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Crown Creative Industries, Latrobe. Bonnie was musical by nature and could play many musical instruments. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rex D. Aaron, in 2017. She is survived by her children, Debra Sue Collins and Michael Aaron; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Lloyd Blackson (Linda), Larry Blackson (Thyra) and Len Blackson (Dottie); her sister, Cindy Gibson (Russ); also, a number of nieces and nephews. Services for Bonnie are private and are being held by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 3, 2020.