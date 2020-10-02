Bonnie L. Bernadowski, 73, of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Dec. 29, 1946, in McKeesport, a daughter of Sarah (Ferrari) Allen and the late Robert Allen. Prior to her retirement, Bonnie was a clerk for Rite Aid Pharmacy and was a member of the New Hope Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, who she dearly loved, and watching Jeopardy. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, John J. Bernadowski; son, Brian Bernadowski and his wife, Carriann; daughters, Terri Kundrat and her husband, George, and Melanie Daugherty and her husband, Larry; brother, Dean (Pam) Allen and Bob (Bonnie) Allen; and grandchildren, Megan, Max and Liam. Services are private for family members only. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Donations may be made to New Hope Presbyterian Church,12727 Lincoln Way, North Huntingdon, in memory of Bonnie. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
