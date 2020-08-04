1/1
Bonnie L. Thomas
1944 - 2020
Bonnie L. Thomas, 76, of Pleasant Unity, died Monday, August 3, 2020, at Family Hospice, Pittsburgh. She was born June 16, 1944, in Latrobe and was a daughter of the late John E. and Agnes M. "Tootie" (Miller) Palmer. She was a graduate of Latrobe High School and member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Trauger. Bonnie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed car shows and car cruises with her friends in their 1960 Chevy convertible. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, J. Edward Thomas; two sons, Edward A. and John C. Thomas, both at home; her daughter, Charlene A. Schiller and husband Gerald, of Tarentum; three grandchildren, Adelaide, Mirabelle and Waylon Schiller; an aunt, Patty Vasinko, of Latrobe; and several cousins, including a special cousin, Nancy Hoyle, of Latrobe. Due to the current restrictions, private services will be held for family at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, with the Rev. Bobbie Hineline officiating. Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery, Hempfield Township. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
