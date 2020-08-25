Bonnye J. Noonan, 79, of Unity Township, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Jan. 3, 1941, at the Lemmon family farm in Unity Township, a daughter of the late Paul P. and Bernice J. (Downs) Lemmon. Prior to retirement, Bonnye worked at D & A Auto Auction, New Stanton. She is survived by three sons, Robert A. Noonan Sr. and wife, Elizabeth, Michael J. Noonan, and Gary G. Noonan, all of Unity Township; her daughter, Tami J. Potoma Valore and her husband, William Valore, of West Mifflin; six grandchildren, Robert A. Noonan Jr., Barry M. Noonan, Jessica R. Potoma, Gabrielle P. Potoma, Tatum S. Noonan and Cloe J. Noonan; three great-grandchildren plus another coming soon; five sisters, Saundra Helmlinger and husband, Vaughan, of Venice, Fla., Judy Schmucker and husband, Ronald, of Unity Township, Bette Olson, of Hempfield Township, Jacque Naeger and husband, Regis, of Ligonier, and Paula Dee Eperesi and husband, Edward, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. A graveside service and interment will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Middle Presbyterian Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township, with the Rev. Dr. Dale L. Porterfield officiating. Everyone will meet at the cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090. www.bachafh.com
.