Boyd Bradshaw

Boyd "Bucky" Bradshaw died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Bay in Panama City, Fla., at the age of 67. He is survived by Rosemary O'Brien, his partner of 26 years; and niece, Amy Gallagher. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his sister, Tara Bradshaw; and his brother, Scott Bradshaw. Bucky was born Oct. 15, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., to Alyce Blotzer and Brad Bradshaw. His final years were spent in retirement in Port St. Joe, Fla.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store