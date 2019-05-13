Bradley M. Johnston, 34, of Latrobe, formerly of Youngwood, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. He was born April 13, 1985, in Greensburg, the son of Timothy and Juanita (Crabtree) Johnston. In addition to his parents, Bradley is survived by his wife, Stephanie (Newcomer) Johnston; his three sons, Luca, Isaac and Oliver Johnston; his sister, Shelly A. Bronke (Ken), of Castle Shannon; sister, Nikki R. Pohl (Mitch), of Youngwood; brother, Steve J. Johnston (fiancee Melissa Proser), of Brookline; his nephew, Ethan Pohl; his paternal grandmother, Dorothy Boldy (Pat), of Oakmont; his maternal grandmother, Rita Crabtree (Mat), of Youngwood; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, in the funeral home with the Rev. Peter Nordby officiating. Interment will follow in Youngwood Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions to First Commonwealth Bank on Route 30, 2501 Sharkys Drive, Latrobe PA 15650, for his children's college fund.