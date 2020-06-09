Bradley Phillip Reitz, 45, of Venetia, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, following a valiant battle with cancer. He is survived by his adoring wife, Jennifer (von Arx), and their children, the lights of his life, Natalie, Max, Mallory and Henrik; his parents, Patricia (Hranica) and Phillip Reitz, of Gibsonia; his sister, Ashley Bragg, of Chambersburg, and her children Maddox, Alec and Piper; mother-in-law, Cynthia von Arx; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kellyn and Andrew von Arx, and their children Lorelei and Augustin; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. His family was his everything. He was a graduate of Valley High School ('93), Penn State University ('97) and John Marshall Law School ('04). He co-founded and operated Shale Land Services and was a partner in several other businesses. Friends welcome from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317. All guests will be encouraged to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions and everyone's safety. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church, 320 McMurray Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232, or St. Louise de Marillac Catholic School, 310 McMurray Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Please add and view tributes at www.Beinhauer.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 9, 2020.