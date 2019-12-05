|
|
Brady Jakob Hunker, 18, born May 6, 2001, of Mt. Pleasant Township and Grove City, was received into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, after a three-year battle with Ewings Sarcoma, a childhood bone cancer.
Honoring Brady's request, there will be a memorial service to celebrate and honor his life and share the memories he created for all of us at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at New Stanton Church, 612 S. Center Ave., New Stanton, officiated by Pastor Steve Bane. Arrangements for Brady are in the care of GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.
Online condolences are welcome at www.gjfuneral.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 5, 2019