1/1
Brandon J. Downard
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brandon J. Downard, 38, of New Kensington, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born Aug. 20, 1981, in New Kensington, to Louis D. and Cindy M. (Gentile) Downard Jr. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Louis D. and Dolores (Marello) Downard Sr.; his maternal grandparents, Francis and Geraldine (Carson) Gentile Jr.; and two great-uncles, Henry and Edward Marello. Brandon worked at Giant Eagle, New Kensington for many years. He was his mother's helper, a caregiver to his grandparents and a loving uncle to Oliver. He graduated from Valley High School in 2000, graduated from Point Park University in 2006 with a BA in English and was the author of two published books. He enjoyed collecting comic books, playing video games, was a pro wrestling fan and a movie buff, and enjoyed time with his family. He is survived by his parents, Louis D. and Cindy M. (Gentile) Downard Jr., of Lower Burrell; twin brother, Brett (Jennifer) Downard, of Allegheny Township; nephew, Oliver Henry Downard; and aunt, Terri (Joey Salvati) Gentile. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Dean Ward, of The River Community Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Those desiring may make donations in Brandon's name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
7243371212
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved