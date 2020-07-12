Brandon J. Downard, 38, of New Kensington, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born Aug. 20, 1981, in New Kensington, to Louis D. and Cindy M. (Gentile) Downard Jr. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Louis D. and Dolores (Marello) Downard Sr.; his maternal grandparents, Francis and Geraldine (Carson) Gentile Jr.; and two great-uncles, Henry and Edward Marello. Brandon worked at Giant Eagle, New Kensington for many years. He was his mother's helper, a caregiver to his grandparents and a loving uncle to Oliver. He graduated from Valley High School in 2000, graduated from Point Park University in 2006 with a BA in English and was the author of two published books. He enjoyed collecting comic books, playing video games, was a pro wrestling fan and a movie buff, and enjoyed time with his family. He is survived by his parents, Louis D. and Cindy M. (Gentile) Downard Jr., of Lower Burrell; twin brother, Brett (Jennifer) Downard, of Allegheny Township; nephew, Oliver Henry Downard; and aunt, Terri (Joey Salvati) Gentile. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Dean Ward, of The River Community Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Those desiring may make donations in Brandon's name to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com
.