1/1
Brenda Quinn
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Quinn, 55, of Cheswick, passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, July 16, 2020, due to complications resulting from long term heart failure. She was born March 10, 1965, in New Kensington, to Robert and Karen Venesky. Brenda graduated from Carlow University in 1987 with a bachelor's degree in nursing. Her career spanned 33 years at Presbyterian University Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center, Western Psych and Gateway Health. She is survived by her husband, Michael; and her two children, Emily and Ryan; as well as her sisters, Robin, Susan, and Tina. She will be sorely missed by her sweet rescue pup, Ivy. For the past three years, Brenda tenaciously fought heart and respiratory problems. At no time did she permit her health issues to interfere with her passion for life. In between hospital visits, she continued to redesign her home, nurture her garden, and travel to visit her children in Kent, Ohio and New York City. Brenda was determined to have fun. She loved antiquing with her sister and best friend, Robin, and always ended up buying trinkets for others, as well as herself. She had a keen eye for detail and constant instinct to take care of the people around her. It was impossible to have a conversation with her that did not include raucous laughter. Her loss is incomprehensible to the many people who loved her. Even the most finely-crafted obituary would fall short of communicating the sheer ferocity of her fight. Those who knew and loved her are welcome to attend a service to celebrate her life between the hours of 2 to 4 or 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500. We are adhering to the CDC guidelines with the use of facial masks and social distancing. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 18, 2020
Dear Quinn family, I worked with Brenda for years at WPIC. She always kept me in line, which was sometimes a full time task for her. I enjoyed working with her greatly and always looked forward to going to the 5th floor to say hi. In this time of sorrow may her memory always be a blessing.
Eric Rickin
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved