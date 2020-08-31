1/1
Brenda Walker
1952 - 2020
Brenda (Latham) Walker, 68, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 17, 1952, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Albert W. and Jessie Louise (Smalley) Latham. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed playing the flute in her musical group called Celtic Ceol and was the owner of Molto Bella bakery. Brenda is survived by her children, Tracy Hart, of Murrysville, and Neal (Erica) Hart, of Delmont; stepdaughter, Kayla Walker, of Murrysville; stepson, Michael Walker, of Murrysville; grandchildren, Bella, Gina, Sasha and Brandon Hart; and siblings, Annette Campbell, of Arizona, Glenn (Susan) Latham, of Florida, and Charlotte (Thomas) Martin, of Texas. She is also survived by family member Ruth Poscich; special friend, Shirley Young; and numerous other friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Walker. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation. The family will hold a celebration of life service at a later time. Arrangements are entrusted to BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to First Presbyterian Church of Murrysville at 3202 North Hills Road, Murrysville, PA 15668. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
