Brennan Wayne Metz, 34, of Hudson, Fla., formerly of Jeannette and Level Green, died suddenly Friday, March 29, 2019, at his home. He was born March 2, 1985, a son of Ronald W. Metz, of Greensburg, and Michele Metz, of Hudson, Fla. Brennan attended Clearwater High School. He also lived for several years in Tomball, Texas. Brennan was a man of many talents, working in various trades. He was especially talented in carpentry, mechanics and home improvements. He had a great love for animals and outdoor sports and was a great Steelers and Penguins fan. Brennan was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ronald N. Metz, and his maternal grandparents, Michael and Vera Bogonovich. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Thelma Metz, of Jeannette; two brothers, Dane (Jessica) Metz, of Lemoore, Calif., and Jerrod Metz, of Hudson, Fla.; his stepmother, Linda Metz, of Greensburg; an aunt, Cyndi (Jesse) Metz-Bone, of Jeannette; an uncle, Michael (Kathy) Bogonovich, of Texas.; nieces and nephews, Molly, Nicolas, Owen and Ava; and cousins, Keara, Alex, Leslie and Mark.

Viewing and services were private. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 4, 2019