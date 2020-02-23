|
Brian A. McGee, 60, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. He was born in Greensburg, then lived in various cities until finally settling in Export. Brian is survived by his wife, Tammy, and daughters, Briana and Lisa; a brother, Alan, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews and a lot of friends. He was also predeceased by his parents, James and Mary McGee. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 501 Fairfield Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.