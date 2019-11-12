|
|
Brian F. Casper, 36, of Level Green, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Brian was born Dec. 19, 1982, in Pittsburgh, the son of Martin J. and Christina M. (Turkowski) Casper, of Level Green. Brian was a member of St. Regis Church in Trafford. Brian was very good working with his hands and he worked in the construction industry as a laborer and concrete finisher. Brian also enjoyed spending time at his family camp. In addition to his parents Brian is survived by his "Sunshine", his daughter, Hailey Ann Casper; his two brothers and their children, Martin H. Casper (Leanne), children, Colton, Caden, Reagan and Tatum, and Matthew P. Casper (Heather), children, Logan, Morgan and Tristan; his aunts and uncles, Robert Casper (Maryann), Stanley Casper (Linda), Cynthia Mauro (the late Anthony), Henry Turkowski (Noreen), Karen Wolfe (Richard), Timothy Turkowski (the late Cynthia), Francis Turkowski (Diane), Joseph Turkowski (girlfriend June), John Turkowski (Valerie), Michael Turkowski (fiancee, Alissa), and William Turkowski (Anne); and numerous cousins. "God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. -- The Serenity Prayer.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed at 10:30 a.m. by a funeral Mass in St. Regis Church, Trafford, with Father James D. Tringhese as celebrant. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either the Teen Challenge of Western PA, 220 Challenge Lane, Cheswick, PA 15024 or St. Regis Church, 517 Homewood Ave., Trafford, PA 15085. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019