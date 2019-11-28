|
Brian Gene Stemmler, 62, of Penn Township, passed away peacefully in his home Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, after fighting a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born Feb. 21, 1957, to the late Gerald and Ruth (Miller) Stemmler. Brian was a Navy veteran. He retired from the Elliott Company after many years of service as an electrical engineer. Brian is survived by his children, Erin L. (husband Michael) Lewis, of Monroeville, and Steven K. Stemmler, of Penn Township; three granddaughters, Sophia N. Stemmler and Evelene Audrey and Marin Emma Lewis; caregiver and former wife, Marsha Myers; siblings, Debra Stemmler, Randy (wife Shelby) Stemmler and Gerald Stemmler; and many cousins, nephews and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to by visiting . or to support Adult Day Services at www.setoncenter.com. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 28, 2019