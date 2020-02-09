|
|
Brian James Wilmer, 64, of Palm Harbor, Fla., passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Mease Countryside hospital after an arduous battle with advanced liver cirrhosis at 1:10 a.m. Brian was an achieving entrepreneur, living up to challenges as a small-business owner and even further living up to the name as Action Handyman, the family's all-service home repair and refurbishment operation. He was a lifelong artist, painting idyllic landscapes of the Earth's most beautiful places. Brian and his wife retired to Palm Harbor, Fla., in 2019 to trade the Pittsburgh cloud cover and cold for the Florida sun and sand. Brian also enjoyed the people he loved in abundance, always the humble host of friends and neighbors. He was invariably up for a back-porch chat and a night full of laughter. While he worked hard and played hard, Brian loved even harder. After his seemingly endless fight with medical obstacles, his family is comforted to know that he is now resting peacefully, albeit eternally partying it up with the rest of God's resplendent angels. Brian is survived by his loving wife, MaryAnne Wilmer, 64; son, Michael, 33, (Olivia); and grandson, Noah; son, Mathew Wilmer, 32; daughter, Meredith Wilmer, 27; brothers, Stephen Wilmer and Christopher Wilmer; sisters, Barbara Wilmer and Patricia Preston; and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family would be appreciated for supporting medical and travel expenses. Contact [email protected] to send donations or a joke for the family.