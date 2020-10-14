1/1
Brian K. Cable
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian K. Cable, 48, of Scottdale, passed away at 5:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Brian was born June 27, 1972, in Connellsville, a son of George and Carol (Baker) Cable, of Dawson. Brian married Dyan C. (Kreller) Cable April 17, 2004. Brian was a devoted husband, son, father, brother, and uncle to his family. He graduated from Connellsville High School, Class of 1991, and received his BS degree in accounting from California State University. Brian was employed as a supervisor of the Warehouse and Shipping for Phillips in New Stanton for more than 20 years. He was an active member of Tyrone Presbyterian Church in Lower Tyrone Township years ago. Brian enjoyed his family, cooking for the holidays, gardening, flowers, video gaming, hunting and fishing. Brian will be sadly missed by his loving family: his wife of 16 years, Dyan C. (Kreller) Cable; his daughter, who he loved and cherished, Christine B. Cable; his parents, George and Carol (Baker) Cable; his brother, George "Steve" Cable and wife, Rita, of Dawson; his nephews and niece, who he loved dearly, George and Nicole Cable and Dillon Kreller; and his pet dogs and cats, Pepper, Bear, Pepsi and Sarafina. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the RALPH E. GALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 501 Railroad St., Dawson (724-529-2611 / www.fergusonfunerals.com). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Anthony Marciano officiating. Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Cochran Cemetery. Love Lasts Forever!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Ralph E Galley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ralph E Galley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ralph E Galley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ralph E Galley Funeral Home
501 Railroad St
Dawson, PA 15428
(724) 529-2611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ralph E Galley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 13, 2020
Brian was a good man with a big heart, he always was about helping others and a good friend. God Bless his family in their loss.
Phil Bolalek
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved