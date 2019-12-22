Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Markovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Markovich


1960 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Markovich Obituary
Brian Markovich, 59, of Penn Township, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. He was born July 16, 1960, in Greensburg, to Carl and Grace (Sloan) Markovich. Brian worked as a welder, and later manager, for Hamill Manufacturing for 41 years, along with RJC Manufacturing Services. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and enjoyed motorcycles, cars, guns, craftsmanship, and the outdoors. His greatest joy was spending time with his son. Brian is survived by his son, Steven Markovich, of Penn Township; brothers, Richard (Kim) Markovich, of Claridge, and Jeff (Eileen Felker) Markovich, of Jeannette; and sister, Jodi (Joe) Rindt, of Claridge. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Edward J. Back; and nephew, Matthew Back.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, with the Rev. Curtis Lane Paul officiating. Interment will be private.
Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 22, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -