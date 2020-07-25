I had the honor and privilege of knowing and working with Brice for several years at SSA. I've come to know Brice as a quiet and caring family man and truly professional administrator. I know his passing is an unmeasurable loss for Julie, Brendan, Garrett, Natalie & Art.

You all have my most sincere and deepest condolences and I am so sorry for your loss.

A donation in Brice's memory has been made to the AHN esophageal fund.

Carl C Sandulli

Coworker