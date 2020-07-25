1/1
Brice H. Beaver
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brice H. Beaver, 52, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020, after a long battle with esophageal cancer. He passed in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family. He was born July 31, 1967, in Norwalk, Conn., and was raised in the Pittsburgh areas of Greentree and Murrysville. He is the son of Arthur L. Beaver Jr., of Murrysville, and the late Claudine F. Vervack Beaver. In addition to his father, Brice is survived by his beloved wife, Julie (Obman) Beaver; two sons, Brenden T. Beaver and Garrett J. Beaver; and a sister, Natalie Beaver, of Fort Collins, Colo. He also is survived by two nieces and a nephew. Brice attended Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Va., before graduating from Franklin Regional High School in 1985, and Boston University in 1990. After graduating from college, Brice worked as a hotel manager in the Boston area before marrying Julie (Obman) and moving to Virginia (Vienna and later Reston). Brice continued his career in hotel management in Washington, D.C., and over the years worked at the Sheraton in Crystal City, the Sheraton Premiere in Tysons Corner, and the Sheraton National (at Reagan National Airport). In 2001, Brice and Julie moved back to Murrysville, so that Brice could join the family business as co-owner and president of Security Systems of America (SSA). Brice was a family man who loved the annual family vacations (which became a tradition) to Hilton Head Island. He was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, and a member of the Greater Pittsburgh Business Connection. He was also an avid fan of Pittsburgh sports teams to include the Steelers, Penguins and the Pirates, and he enjoyed golfing and skiing. Brice was an involved father who made his sons and his family his top priority. Brice will be greatly missed by all who knew him and, most of all, missed by his loving family. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Additional visitation will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville, with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Please observe social distancing and mask requirements during the visitation and funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allegheny Health Network, Esophageal and Lung Institute, https://www.supportahn.org/eliinstitute. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Mother of Sorrows Church
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Mother of Sorrows Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hart Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 25, 2020
MOSCOM members have kept. Brice in prayer throughout his difficult journey. We will continue to pray for his family; his wife, Julie, his
sons, Jim and Linda and others who were touched by his life.
Mother of Sorrows Cancer Outreach Ministry
Acquaintance
July 25, 2020
I had the honor and privilege of knowing and working with Brice for several years at SSA. I've come to know Brice as a quiet and caring family man and truly professional administrator. I know his passing is an unmeasurable loss for Julie, Brendan, Garrett, Natalie & Art.
You all have my most sincere and deepest condolences and I am so sorry for your loss.
A donation in Brice's memory has been made to the AHN esophageal fund.
Carl C Sandulli
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved