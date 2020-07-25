Brice H. Beaver, 52, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020, after a long battle with esophageal cancer. He passed in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family. He was born July 31, 1967, in Norwalk, Conn., and was raised in the Pittsburgh areas of Greentree and Murrysville. He is the son of Arthur L. Beaver Jr., of Murrysville, and the late Claudine F. Vervack Beaver. In addition to his father, Brice is survived by his beloved wife, Julie (Obman) Beaver; two sons, Brenden T. Beaver and Garrett J. Beaver; and a sister, Natalie Beaver, of Fort Collins, Colo. He also is survived by two nieces and a nephew. Brice attended Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Va., before graduating from Franklin Regional High School in 1985, and Boston University in 1990. After graduating from college, Brice worked as a hotel manager in the Boston area before marrying Julie (Obman) and moving to Virginia (Vienna and later Reston). Brice continued his career in hotel management in Washington, D.C., and over the years worked at the Sheraton in Crystal City, the Sheraton Premiere in Tysons Corner, and the Sheraton National (at Reagan National Airport). In 2001, Brice and Julie moved back to Murrysville, so that Brice could join the family business as co-owner and president of Security Systems of America (SSA). Brice was a family man who loved the annual family vacations (which became a tradition) to Hilton Head Island. He was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, and a member of the Greater Pittsburgh Business Connection. He was also an avid fan of Pittsburgh sports teams to include the Steelers, Penguins and the Pirates, and he enjoyed golfing and skiing. Brice was an involved father who made his sons and his family his top priority. Brice will be greatly missed by all who knew him and, most of all, missed by his loving family. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Additional visitation will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville, with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Please observe social distancing and mask requirements during the visitation and funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allegheny Health Network, Esophageal and Lung Institute, https://www.supportahn.org/eliinstitute
