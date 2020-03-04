|
Bridget F. Trach, 92, of Lake Geneva, Wis., passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Golden Years Nursing Home. Born in Scottdale on May 19, 1927, she was the daughter of Francis and Tillie (nee Korba) Czaja. Her early life was spent in Pennsylvania, where she attended Scottdale High School. On Sept. 30, 1950, she was united in marriage to John Trach. They continued to reside in Scottdale following marriage. In 2016, Bridget moved to the Burlington, Wis., area. Bridget was a homemaker and member of the Colombian Ladies at St. John's Church, and she volunteered for the church fish fries. She also was a longtime member of the Scottdale Senior Citizens Club. She loved going to casinos, visiting her children in the Midwest, attending sporting events and concerts with her family and had a newfound appreciation for a "Butter Burger." Bridget is survived by her children, Virginia (Stan) Leczner, of Camden, Del., Robert (Joan) Trach, of Willowbrook, Ill., and Paula (Jeff) Martin, of Burlington, Wis.; grandchildren, Tim (Lauren) Trach, Stephen Trach, Sarah Trach, Katie (Mike) Rescenete and Adam (Alyssa) Leczner; and sister, Mary Ann Stasko. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Thomas Czaja; sister, Stella (Paul) Seman; and brother-in-law, Ellwood Stasko. The family would like to thank Oak Park Place and Golden Years Skilled Nursing for their care and compassion during this time. Family and friends will be received from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, when prayers of transfer will be said followed by Bridget's funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale. Interment will follow in St. John's Roman Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.