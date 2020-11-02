1/1
Briella Joy Conroy, of Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. She was born Aug. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh a daughter of Otto Conroy and Krystal Kuzma. Briella was loved by everyone who met her, and had the cutest smile and loved to laugh. She loved to listen to music. Briella was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cabot. In addition to her parents, Briella is survived by her siblings, Grayson and Malia Andrews; maternal grandparents, Kathy (Randy) Pettigrew, of Mercer; paternal grandparents, Gerard (Karen) Conroy, of Buffalo Township; paternal great-grandparents, Thomas (Elizabeth) Conroy, of Buffalo Township; uncles, Richard Conroy and Matth Kutchell; and by her aunts, Shannon and Shelby Kuzma. Briella was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents, Ken (Lois) Andrews; paternal great-grandparents, Joseph (Olga) Kocon; and by her uncle, Christopher Kutchell. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of a Mass of Christian Burial at noon Tuesday in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 315 Stoney Hollow Road, Cabot. The Rev. Mark Pattock will be the celebrant. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
NOV
3
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
November 1, 2020
Prayers to her family rip sweet baby girl.
Kathleen
