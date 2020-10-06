Brigette A. Mitchell, 52, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 18, 1968, in Latrobe and was a daughter of the late Leonard F. Mulheren Sr. and Mary Jane Kuchta Mulheren. Brigette was a warm, friendly person who loved people. She could talk to anyone and was always willing to help others. She also loved animals and cared for several at her home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mary Kuchta. She is survived by her husband, W. David Mitchell; two children, Ashley Stumpf and David Stumpf Jr.; three stepchildren, Ashley Ward (David), Ryan Mitchell (Christine) and Jay Mitchell (Lunden); three siblings, Victoria Ruffner (the late Jerry), Leonard Mulheren Jr. (Christine) and Andrew Mulheren (Dorothy); her aunt, Carol Smolleck; her uncle, Richard Kuchta (Linda); five step-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Due to the current pandemic, a maximum of 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Thanks for your understanding during these challenging times. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or online at www.afashelter.com
