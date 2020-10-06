1/1
Brigette A. Mitchell
1968 - 2020-10-02
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brigette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brigette A. Mitchell, 52, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 18, 1968, in Latrobe and was a daughter of the late Leonard F. Mulheren Sr. and Mary Jane Kuchta Mulheren. Brigette was a warm, friendly person who loved people. She could talk to anyone and was always willing to help others. She also loved animals and cared for several at her home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mary Kuchta. She is survived by her husband, W. David Mitchell; two children, Ashley Stumpf and David Stumpf Jr.; three stepchildren, Ashley Ward (David), Ryan Mitchell (Christine) and Jay Mitchell (Lunden); three siblings, Victoria Ruffner (the late Jerry), Leonard Mulheren Jr. (Christine) and Andrew Mulheren (Dorothy); her aunt, Carol Smolleck; her uncle, Richard Kuchta (Linda); five step-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Due to the current pandemic, a maximum of 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Thanks for your understanding during these challenging times. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or online at www.afashelter.com. Please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com to post an online condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 5, 2020
Rip ❤❤
Kathleen
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved