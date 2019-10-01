|
|
Brigitta Johanna (Rischer) Szilagyi, 80, of Ligonier, formerly of Saltsburg, passed away with her loving husband by her side Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Ligonier Gardens. Born Oct. 13, 1938, in Germany, Brigitta was a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Albert Rischer. Brigitta and her husband Tamas arrived in the United States of America in 1963 and began working at The Kiski School in August of 1963. Brigitta was always deeply dedicated to her family, her friends and to The Kiski School, where she served as an assistant librarian for 50 years. She was respected and beloved for her kind, generous and positive spirit by many generations of faculty, students and alumni at Kiski. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Edith and Elizabeth. Brigitta is survived by her long-term and loving husband, Tamas Szilagyi; son, Steven T. Szilagyi, and her daughter-in-law Tara M. Szilagyi; granddaughter, Caroline "Carlin" Szilagyi; grandson, Thomas "Zander" Szilagyi; and a niece in Germany, Bettina.
At Brigitta's request, there will be no public viewing. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church, 703 Indiana Ave., Saltsburg. There will be a special memorial gathering at The Kiski School after the Mass. Arrangements have been entrusted to CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Saltsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Brigitta's memory to the Brigitta and Tamas Szilagyi Scholarship Fund at The Kiski School, 1888 Brett Lane, Saltsburg, PA 15681. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 1, 2019