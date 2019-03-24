Home

Brigitte E. Lubovinsky


Brigitte E. Lubovinsky Obituary
Brigitte E. (Ploch) Lubovinsky peacefully went home to be with Jesus, her Savior, Friday, March 8, 2019, at the age of 79. Brigitte was born June 2, 1939, in Kassel, Germany to Karl and Anna Ploch. Brigitte married Stanley Lubovinksy Jr. (deceased 1975) a U.S. Army soldier stationed in Kassel, in 1960, and returned with him to his family home, in Mt. Pleasant, in 1961. She lived in the Mt. Pleasant and Pittsburgh area until moving to the Lancaster, Pa., area in 2010. She will be greatly missed and always remembered by her children, John; Diana and husband, Doug; David and fiance, Faitha; Karen and husband, Robert; her grandchildren, Heather, Adam, Nathanael, Carrie, Oakley, Jake and Gavin; and her great-grandson, Stian; along with numerous family and friends. She is also survived by her sister, Ursula Umbach, and brother, Hartmut Ploch and wife, Helga, who live in Kassel.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will be in the Visitation Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to the Mt. Pleasant Fireman's Club at 2:30 p.m. for a luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions in Brigitte's memory be made to the Elk Creek Veterinary Services LLC/Jenkins Stray Fund, 2236 Baltimore Pike, Oxford, PA 19263. Please visit Brigitte's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com. to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019
