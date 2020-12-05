1/1
Brittany L. Bridge
1987 - 2020
Brittany L. Bridge, 33, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born Nov. 10, 1987, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Johnette (O'Barto) Bridge, of Latrobe, and the late Regis "Jeff" Bridge. Brittany had been a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Jackson. Along with her mother, Brittany is survived by her daughter, Natalia Baker, of Latrobe; one brother, Daniel D. Bridge and his wife, Lacey, of Latrobe; one sister, Danielle Bridge, of Latrobe; two nieces, Kayleigh and Breighlyn; she is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits at the funeral home. Interment will be private. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 5, 2020.
