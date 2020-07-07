Brittany Michelle VanHorn, 30, of West Leechburg, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 13, 2020. Born June 9, 1989, in New Kensington, she was a daughter of Rob D. VanHorn, of West Leechburg, and Mary J. (Rimmel) Mousley, of White Oak. Brittany attended Kiski Area High School. She loved the outdoors, especially fishing, camping, and going to parks. Brittany liked photography, and enjoyed going to the movies. Brittany was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Glenn and Elizabeth E. "Libby" VanHorn; her maternal grandparents, John and Nancy (McAninch) Rimmel; and her uncles, Raymie Miller, John Rimmel and Greg Rimmel. In addition to her parents, Brittany is survived by her son, Devyn VanHorn, of White Oak; brother, Tim VanHorn, of White Oak; sister, Heather (Shaun) Allshouse, of West Leechburg; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg. Please join the family as they honor Brittany's life. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
