Bruce A. Moore, 44, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born April 9, 1975, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Ralph and Dolores (Pastorius) Moore. Bruce was a life member and the assistant chief for Hunker Volunteer Fire Department. He worked for Elizabeth Carbide of Latrobe. He is survived by his significant other, Tammy Steban; stepdaughter, Tiffany Steban; his brothers, Robert R. Moore (Jessie), of Norvelt, and Michael R. Moore, of Hunker; his sister, Deborah Leonard (Jason Orischak), of Hunker; and his many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. Bruce is also survived by his two dogs, Axe and Dessa.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. 4th St., Youngwood. There will be a fireman's service at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, in the funeral home, with Pastor Frank Rocco officiating. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 11, 2019