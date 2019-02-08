Bruce Allen Patterson, 55, of Murrysville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. He was the beloved brother of Wendy K. (the late Ronald) Stier and Mark (Sue) Patterson; loving companion of Rita Ann Holtman; cherished stepfather of Anastasia (the late Garrett) Schaeffer, Jeffrey Holtman, Joshua Holtman Sr., Stephanie (Donald) Berkey, Bethany Imm, Nickolas Imm and Jeremy Imm; proud grandfather of 10; uncle of Liz (Aaron) Santavicca, the late Sara Anne Stier and three grand-nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Elizabeth "Betty" (Davidson) Patterson. Bruce honorably served in the Navy during the Gulf War, and most recently worked as an overnight shift manager at Community Market. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved the Steelers and Penguins. Most importantly, he always looked forward to spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of 445 Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Miracle League of Western PA at www.mlwpa.org. or a . www.jobefuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary