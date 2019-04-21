Bruce E. Loughner, 70, of Penn Township, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born Aug. 21, 1948, in Braddock, to the late Eugene and Elizabeth (Lewis) Loughner. Bruce is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Donna; he was the father of Bruce (Nicole) Loughner and Erica (Joe) Ramus; grandfather of Lexi, Nate, and Parker Loughner and Tyler Ramus; brother of Chris (Kitty) Loughner, Jeremiah (Melissa) Loughner, Lori (Don) Clark and the late Curtis Loughner; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews; and his best friend, David Behanna. Bruce loved to fish, hunt and go to the beach, but his greatest joys were his grandkids.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. In memory of Bruce, everyone is asked to wear your blue jeans.