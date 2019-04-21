Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Loughner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce E. Loughner


1948 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bruce E. Loughner Obituary
Bruce E. Loughner, 70, of Penn Township, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born Aug. 21, 1948, in Braddock, to the late Eugene and Elizabeth (Lewis) Loughner. Bruce is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Donna; he was the father of Bruce (Nicole) Loughner and Erica (Joe) Ramus; grandfather of Lexi, Nate, and Parker Loughner and Tyler Ramus; brother of Chris (Kitty) Loughner, Jeremiah (Melissa) Loughner, Lori (Don) Clark and the late Curtis Loughner; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews; and his best friend, David Behanna. Bruce loved to fish, hunt and go to the beach, but his greatest joys were his grandkids.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. In memory of Bruce, everyone is asked to wear your blue jeans. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now