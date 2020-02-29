Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Bruce E. Raichel


1952 - 2020
Bruce E. Raichel Obituary
Bruce E. Raichel, 68, of Bradenville, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe. Born Feb. 16, 1952, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Edward F. Raichel and Dorothy (Fox) Raichel. Bruce had been previously employed at Premium Molding. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, and he loved his three Chihuahuas, Cilla, Rafa and Gizzy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Raichel. Bruce is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jann M. (Kozielec) Raichel, of Bradenville; one son, Joshua W. Raichel, of White Oak; one daughter, Jennifer M. Gray and her husband, Nathaniel, of Ligonier; one grandson, Cameron Gray; one brother, Mark E. Raichel, of Latrobe; two aunts, Loretta Raichel, of Latrobe, and Barbara Krinock, of Bradenville; several nieces and nephews; and his other "daughter," Missie Lewandowski. At Bruce's request, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
