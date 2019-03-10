Bruce E. Wiancko, 75, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 24, 1943, in Enid, Okla., the son of the late Edwin and Frances (Lowe) Wiancko. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a senior scientific programmer for Bechtel-Bettis. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Irwin, a Sunday school teacher and a certified lay speaker, and a member of Toastmasters and the Norwin Soccer Club, organizing the Girls Soccer Club. Surviving are his wife, Nellie (Nelson) Wiancko; three children, Edwin C.N. Wiancko and his wife, Janet Pazzynski, of Pittsburgh, Robert John Wiancko, of North Huntingdon, and Julie Lynn Wiancko, of Columbia, S.C.; and a sister, Celia Sue Long, of Milford, N.H.

There will be no viewing. A memorial service will take place Wednesday, March 13, at First United Methodist Church, 310 Oak St., Irwin, PA 15642.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Norwin Soccer Club, the Bruce Wiancko Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 143, Irwin PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.